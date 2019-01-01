QQQ
Range
7.54 - 7.83
Vol / Avg.
197.6K/241.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.04 - 27.18
Mkt Cap
216.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies, and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's solutions are powering gigawatts of renewable energy and enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks.

Q3 2021 Earnings
EPS-0.170-0.170 0.0000
REV26.610M26.799M189.000K

American Superconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy American Superconductor (AMSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Superconductor's (AMSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Superconductor (AMSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) was reported by EF Hutton on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AMSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Superconductor (AMSC)?

A

The stock price for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) is $7.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Superconductor (AMSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Superconductor.

Q

When is American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) reporting earnings?

A

American Superconductor's $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is American Superconductor (AMSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Superconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does American Superconductor (AMSC) operate in?

A

American Superconductor is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.