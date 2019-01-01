|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.170
|-0.170
|0.0000
|REV
|26.610M
|26.799M
|189.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Superconductor’s space includes: Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX), Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN), Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW).
The latest price target for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) was reported by EF Hutton on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AMSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) is $7.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for American Superconductor.
American Superconductor’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Superconductor.
American Superconductor is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.