Range
14.52 - 14.82
Vol / Avg.
102.2K/159.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.01%
52 Wk
10.5 - 15.6
Mkt Cap
548.2M
Payout Ratio
15.49
Open
14.6
P/E
3.32
Shares
37M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The portfolio of the fund consists of financial, REIT, telecommunication, information technology, asset-backed securities, and others.

NexPoint Diversified Real Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexPoint Diversified Real (NXDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexPoint Diversified Real (NYSE: NXDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexPoint Diversified Real's (NXDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NexPoint Diversified Real.

Q

What is the target price for NexPoint Diversified Real (NXDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexPoint Diversified Real

Q

Current Stock Price for NexPoint Diversified Real (NXDT)?

A

The stock price for NexPoint Diversified Real (NYSE: NXDT) is $14.8184 last updated Today at 8:39:10 PM.

Q

Does NexPoint Diversified Real (NXDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexPoint Diversified Real.

Q

When is NexPoint Diversified Real (NYSE:NXDT) reporting earnings?

A

NexPoint Diversified Real does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NexPoint Diversified Real (NXDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexPoint Diversified Real.

Q

What sector and industry does NexPoint Diversified Real (NXDT) operate in?

A

NexPoint Diversified Real is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.