Range
10.96 - 11.05
Vol / Avg.
436.6K/528K
Div / Yield
0.78/7.07%
52 Wk
9.75 - 11.22
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
49.37
Open
11.03
P/E
6.98
Shares
345.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended investment management fund. The primary investment objectives of the fund are current income and long-term growth of income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in the public utility industry.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DNP Select Income Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DNP Select Income Fund's (DNP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DNP Select Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DNP Select Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)?

A

The stock price for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) is $10.975 last updated Today at 7:23:34 PM.

Q

Does DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) pay a dividend?

A

The next DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) reporting earnings?

A

DNP Select Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DNP Select Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) operate in?

A

DNP Select Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.