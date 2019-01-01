ñol

Laser Photonics
(NASDAQ:LASE)
$2.14
0.15[7.54%]
At close: Dec 22
$2.1011
-0.0389[-1.82%]
After Hours: 6:40PM EDT
Day Range1.810 - 2.17052 Wk Range1.500 - 5.500Open / Close1.920 / 2.140Float / Outstanding7.689M / 7.878M
Vol / Avg.1.472M / 4.161MMkt Cap16.860MP/E16.55250d Avg. Price2.620
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float7.689MEPS0.120

Laser Photonics Corp Stock (NASDAQ:LASE), Quotes and News Summary

Laser Photonics Stock (NASDAQ: LASE) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Chris Katje - 2 hours ago
Sean Torres - 1 day ago
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Laser Photonics Corp is an integrated manufacturing company for photonics-based industrial products and solutions, primarily laser cleaning technologies. Its laser-blasting technologies are focused on disrupting the sandblasting and abrasives blasting markets. The company offers a portfolio of integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning. Its laser-blasting solutions are applicable in every industry dealing with materials processing, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, shipbuilding, aerospace, heavy industry, machine manufacturing, nuclear maintenance and de-commissioning, and surface coating.
Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-02-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040
REV1.224M
How do I buy Laser Photonics (LASE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laser Photonics (NASDAQ: LASE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Laser Photonics's (LASE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Laser Photonics (LASE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laser Photonics

Q

Current Stock Price for Laser Photonics (LASE)?

A

The stock price for Laser Photonics (NASDAQ: LASE) is $2.14 last updated December 22, 2022, 9:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Laser Photonics (LASE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laser Photonics.

Q

When is Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) reporting earnings?

A

Laser Photonics’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Q

Is Laser Photonics (LASE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laser Photonics.

Q

What sector and industry does Laser Photonics (LASE) operate in?

A

Laser Photonics is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.