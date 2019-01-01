Laser Photonics Corp is an integrated manufacturing company for photonics-based industrial products and solutions, primarily laser cleaning technologies. Its laser-blasting technologies are focused on disrupting the sandblasting and abrasives blasting markets. The company offers a portfolio of integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning. Its laser-blasting solutions are applicable in every industry dealing with materials processing, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, shipbuilding, aerospace, heavy industry, machine manufacturing, nuclear maintenance and de-commissioning, and surface coating.