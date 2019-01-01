QQQ
Range
1.25 - 1.34
Vol / Avg.
857.2K/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 12.71
Mkt Cap
233.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
-
Shares
185.8M
Outstanding
Ebang International Holdings Inc is an application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, chip design company and a manufacturer of high performance Bitcoin mining machines. The company's Ebit E10 model, is a commercial mining machine that uses 10 nm ASIC chips among other mining machine producers. It operates in single segment selling of Bitcoin mining machines and related accessories, telecommunications products and provision of management and maintenance services.

Ebang International Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ebang International Hldgs (EBON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ: EBON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ebang International Hldgs's (EBON) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ebang International Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Ebang International Hldgs (EBON) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ebang International Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Ebang International Hldgs (EBON)?

A

The stock price for Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ: EBON) is $1.2545 last updated Today at 8:24:15 PM.

Q

Does Ebang International Hldgs (EBON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ebang International Hldgs.

Q

When is Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) reporting earnings?

A

Ebang International Hldgs’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Ebang International Hldgs (EBON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ebang International Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Ebang International Hldgs (EBON) operate in?

A

Ebang International Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.