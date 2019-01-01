QQQ
Range
6.4 - 7.91
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.36 - 7.91
Mkt Cap
171.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Singularity Future Technology Ltd, formerly Sino- Global Shipping America Ltd is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. The company's operating segment includes Shipping Agency and Management Services; Freight Logistics Services and Container Trucking Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Freight Logistics Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170
REV1.042M

Analyst Ratings

Singularity Future Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singularity Future (SGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singularity Future (NASDAQ: SGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singularity Future's (SGLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Singularity Future (SGLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singularity Future

Q

Current Stock Price for Singularity Future (SGLY)?

A

The stock price for Singularity Future (NASDAQ: SGLY) is $7.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singularity Future (SGLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singularity Future.

Q

When is Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Singularity Future’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Singularity Future (SGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singularity Future.

Q

What sector and industry does Singularity Future (SGLY) operate in?

A

Singularity Future is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.