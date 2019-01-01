QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. Monolithic Power uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monolithic Power Systems's (MPWR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 510.00 expecting MPWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.20% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)?

A

The stock price for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is $435.14 last updated Today at 5:08:03 PM.

Q

Does Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) reporting earnings?

A

Monolithic Power Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monolithic Power Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) operate in?

A

Monolithic Power Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.