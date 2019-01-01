QQQ
Range
0.31 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 2.08
Mkt Cap
68.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
218.1M
Outstanding
iBio Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. Its main business is commercialized technologies and product candidates and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its main area of business is plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. Its products are used to combat various areas such as fibrotic diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases. The company operates in two segments: biologics development and licensing activities, conducted within iBio, Inc. and CDMO segment, conducted within iBio CDMO.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.050 -0.0100
REV250.000K168.000K-82.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iBio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iBio (IBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iBio (AMEX: IBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iBio's (IBIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iBio.

Q

What is the target price for iBio (IBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for iBio (AMEX: IBIO) was reported by JMP Securities on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting IBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 379.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iBio (IBIO)?

A

The stock price for iBio (AMEX: IBIO) is $0.3131 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iBio (IBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iBio.

Q

When is iBio (AMEX:IBIO) reporting earnings?

A

iBio’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is iBio (IBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iBio.

Q

What sector and industry does iBio (IBIO) operate in?

A

iBio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.