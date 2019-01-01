iBio Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. Its main business is commercialized technologies and product candidates and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its main area of business is plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. Its products are used to combat various areas such as fibrotic diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases. The company operates in two segments: biologics development and licensing activities, conducted within iBio, Inc. and CDMO segment, conducted within iBio CDMO.