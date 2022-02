NanoVibronix Inc manufactures noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, pain therapy, and wound healing and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. Its primary products are UroShield; PainShield; and WoundShield. Each of its UroShield, PainShield, and WoundShield products employs a small, disposable transducer that transmits low frequency, low intensity ultrasound acoustic waves that seek to repair and regenerate tissue, musculoskeletal and vascular structures, and decrease biofilm formation on urinary catheters and associated urinary tract infections. The company derives revenues from selling its products directly to patients as well as through distributor agreements.