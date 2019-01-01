QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/64.8K
Div / Yield
1.45/6.22%
52 Wk
23.12 - 27.79
Mkt Cap
474.1M
Payout Ratio
22.97
Open
-
P/E
3.69
EPS
0
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a majority of its total assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlackRock Utility Infr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Utility Infr (BUI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Utility Infr's (BUI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Utility Infr.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Utility Infr (BUI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Utility Infr

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Utility Infr (BUI)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) is $23.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Utility Infr (BUI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE:BUI) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Utility Infr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Utility Infr (BUI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Utility Infr.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Utility Infr (BUI) operate in?

A

BlackRock Utility Infr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.