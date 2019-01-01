Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company developing therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). The lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD. The CardiolRx is also being investigated in patients with acute myocarditis, a leading cause of cardiac death in people less than 35 years old.