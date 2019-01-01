|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cardiol Therapeutics.
The latest price target for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CRDL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 451.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) is $1.45 last updated Today at 4:16:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cardiol Therapeutics.
Cardiol Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cardiol Therapeutics.
Cardiol Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.