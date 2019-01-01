QQQ
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company developing therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). The lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD. The CardiolRx is also being investigated in patients with acute myocarditis, a leading cause of cardiac death in people less than 35 years old.

Cardiol Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cardiol Therapeutics's (CRDL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardiol Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting CRDL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 451.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)?

A

The stock price for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) is $1.45 last updated Today at 4:16:35 PM.

Q

Does Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardiol Therapeutics.

Q

When is Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) reporting earnings?

A

Cardiol Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardiol Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) operate in?

A

Cardiol Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.