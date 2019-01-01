QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.2K
Div / Yield
0.94/6.75%
52 Wk
13.78 - 15.59
Mkt Cap
176.3M
Payout Ratio
34.71
Open
-
P/E
4.67
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a dynamic long-short strategy in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of predominantly U.S. corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans (Secured Loans) and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackstone Long-Short Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE: BGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackstone Long-Short's (BGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackstone Long-Short.

Q

What is the target price for Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackstone Long-Short

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackstone Long-Short (BGX)?

A

The stock price for Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE: BGX) is $13.8698 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:37:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX) reporting earnings?

A

Blackstone Long-Short does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackstone Long-Short.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackstone Long-Short (BGX) operate in?

A

Blackstone Long-Short is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.