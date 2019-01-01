Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by employing a dynamic long-short strategy in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of predominantly U.S. corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien secured loans (Secured Loans) and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities.