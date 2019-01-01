QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.86 - 2.17
Vol / Avg.
5.7M/6.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 117.37
Mkt Cap
487.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.09
P/E
-
EPS
-3.59
Shares
256.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:35AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Gaotu Techedu Inc is a technology-driven education company with core expertise in online K-12 courses. Its K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional, and interest courses. The company's segment includes the provision of education services. It operates solely in the PRC and all assets are located in the PRC.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130-0.600 -0.7300
REV439.630M173.027M-266.603M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gaotu Techedu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaotu Techedu's (GOTU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.60 expecting GOTU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.84% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)?

A

The stock price for Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) is $1.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaotu Techedu.

Q

When is Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) reporting earnings?

A

Gaotu Techedu’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaotu Techedu.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) operate in?

A

Gaotu Techedu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.