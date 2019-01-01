|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|-0.600
|-0.7300
|REV
|439.630M
|173.027M
|-266.603M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gaotu Techedu’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE).
The latest price target for Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.60 expecting GOTU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.84% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) is $1.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Gaotu Techedu.
Gaotu Techedu’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gaotu Techedu.
Gaotu Techedu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.