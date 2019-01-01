QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
550.6K/647.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 7.54
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
20.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Avenue Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets pharmaceutical products for the acute care setting. It focuses on developing its product candidate, an intravenous (IV) formulation of tramadol HCI (IV Tramadol), for post-operative acute pain.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Avenue Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avenue Therapeutics's (ATXI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ATXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5431.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)?

A

The stock price for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI) is $0.235 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avenue Therapeutics.

Q

When is Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) reporting earnings?

A

Avenue Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avenue Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) operate in?

A

Avenue Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.