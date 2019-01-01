QQQ
Range
43.11 - 45.26
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.95 - 114.46
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
43.76
P/E
-
EPS
-1.84
Shares
186.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
GDS Holdings started as an IT service provider in 2001 then moved to the data center business with its first self-developed data center opening in 2010. The company now develops and operates data centers in China and also builds, operates and transfers data centers for other clients. It offers colocation and managed services and mainly targets hyperscale cloud service customers who take large areas of its data centers or even whole data centers under long-term contracts. It has aggressively raised capital over the past four years for expansion. Its data centers are located predominantly in and around the Tier 1 cities in China and it has also started an expansion plan into Southeast Asia. GDS listed on the NASDAQ in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020.

GDS Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GDS Holdings (GDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GDS Holdings's (GDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GDS Holdings (GDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting GDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.18% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GDS Holdings (GDS)?

A

The stock price for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) is $43.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GDS Holdings (GDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GDS Holdings.

Q

When is GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) reporting earnings?

A

GDS Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is GDS Holdings (GDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GDS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GDS Holdings (GDS) operate in?

A

GDS Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.