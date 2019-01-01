QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.94 - 7.23
Vol / Avg.
72.2K/42.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.68 - 9.94
Mkt Cap
139.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.09
P/E
349.5
EPS
0.28
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Asure Software Inc offers cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions delivered primarily as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products in the United States.

Asure Software Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asure Software (ASUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asure Software's (ASUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Asure Software (ASUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) was reported by Needham on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ASUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Asure Software (ASUR)?

A

The stock price for Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) is $6.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asure Software (ASUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asure Software.

Q

When is Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) reporting earnings?

A

Asure Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Asure Software (ASUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asure Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Asure Software (ASUR) operate in?

A

Asure Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.