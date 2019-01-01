|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CTO Realty Growth’s space includes: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX), Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL), Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL).
The latest price target for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) was reported by JonesTrading on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) is $58.55 last updated Today at 4:45:38 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.
CTO Realty Growth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CTO Realty Growth.
CTO Realty Growth is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.