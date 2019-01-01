QQQ
Range
58.25 - 59
Vol / Avg.
8.5K/41.6K
Div / Yield
4/6.81%
52 Wk
48.29 - 64.85
Mkt Cap
349.1M
Payout Ratio
18.6
Open
59.21
P/E
2.73
EPS
3.87
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CTO Realty Growth Inc is a Florida-based real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.3 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States. Its portfolio of assets consists of Income Properties Portfolio, Subsurface Interests, and Commercial Loan Investments.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV16.240M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTO Realty Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTO Realty Growth (CTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTO Realty Growth's (CTO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) was reported by JonesTrading on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CTO Realty Growth (CTO)?

A

The stock price for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) is $58.55 last updated Today at 4:45:38 PM.

Q

Does CTO Realty Growth (CTO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) reporting earnings?

A

CTO Realty Growth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CTO Realty Growth (CTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTO Realty Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does CTO Realty Growth (CTO) operate in?

A

CTO Realty Growth is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.