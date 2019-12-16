Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During the morning session on Monday, 406 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Intriguing Points:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD).
- Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of SSE fell 3.27%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $277.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $1,359.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,357.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $207.11.
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) shares hit a new 52-week high of $339,804.17. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $226.77.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.79. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.97 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares set a new 52-week high of $298.00 on Monday, moving up 0.63%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBF) shares broke to $307.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.49%.
- LVMH (OTC: LVMUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
- LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $458.33 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares hit $114.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $321.84. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.31 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit a yearly high of $239.50. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
- Novo Nordisk (OTC: NONOF) shares broke to $58.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares broke to $58.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.00 for a change of up 0.46%.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares hit $49.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $322.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- Sanofi (OTC: SNYNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.30 with a daily change of up 1.27%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.50 with a daily change of up 1.0%.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.57.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $291.84 on Monday morning, moving up 0.6%.
- GlaxoSmithKline (OTC: GLAXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.14. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares hit a yearly high of $23.35. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $66.61 with a daily change of up 1.56%.
- Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares broke to $132.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
- Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.25. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares hit $60.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.23.
- Keyence (OTC: KYCCF) shares hit a yearly high of $378.19. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%.
- Kering (OTC: PPRUY) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $643.00.
- Kering (OTC: PPRUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $503.89 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
- BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) shares were up 1.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.61 for a change of up 1.89%.
- Becton (NYSE: BDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $269.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.15%.
- Essilorluxottica (OTC: ESLOY) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.36. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.64 on Monday, moving up 0.62%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.98.
- Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares hit a yearly high of $99.00. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.47. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.55. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a yearly high of $111.24. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.76.
- RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Monday morning, moving up 3.63%.
- Deutsche Post (OTC: DPSGY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.97. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) shares were up 0.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.13 for a change of up 0.27%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) shares set a new yearly high of $40.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.21. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
- Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.20 for a change of up 0.28%.
- Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.62. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- Investor (OTC: IVSBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares hit a yearly high of $181.67. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $355.79. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Barclays (OTC: BCLYF) shares hit $2.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.27%.
- Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.16%.
- Anglo American (OTC: NGLOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.11 on Monday morning, moving up 2.95%.
- Anglo American (OTC: AAUKF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.77.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit $72.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.31 Monday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- Credit Suisse Group (OTC: CSGKF) shares were up 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.60 for a change of up 1.43%.
- Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.44. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $253.56. Shares traded up 0.43%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.95 with a daily change of up 2.18%.
- SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares set a new 52-week high of $490.03 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.
- CRH (OTC: CRHCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.39 on Monday, moving up 0.88%.
- CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.22 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares were up 1.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.68 for a change of up 1.19%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $134.36 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.11 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Tesco (OTC: TSCDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.69. Shares traded up 0.8%.
- Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.59. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.00 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.86.
- A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,540.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares hit a yearly high of $52.94. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Associated British Foods (OTC: ASBFY) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.49.
- DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.35%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $201.00. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.51. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- BAE Sys (OTC: BAESY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.43. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Sandvik (OTC: SDVKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.17 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.68 Monday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.65.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTC: CODYY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTC: CODGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.80. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 with a daily change of up 4.04%.
- Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNF) shares were up 3.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.17.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.61.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares set a new yearly high of $85.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
- Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.34. Shares traded up 1.16%.
- LafargeHolcim (OTC: HCMLY) shares were up 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.76.
- Geberit (OTC: GBERY) shares broke to $55.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit $169.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares broke to $139.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $116.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.31 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.28. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.90. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- BB Seguridade (OTC: BBSEY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares set a new yearly high of $278.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares broke to $106.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.
- Sunny Optical Technology (OTC: SOTGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.38. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session.
- Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.18.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.18 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
- Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.50.
- Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.21. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares were up 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.01.
- Weichai Power (OTC: WEICY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Monday, moving up 2.29%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.72. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.79 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.19 with a daily change of down 0.54%.
- Schroders (OTC: SHNWF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.05 on Monday morning, moving up 6.89%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $259.83.
- WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares broke to $24.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares were down 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.47.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a yearly high of $115.97. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.60.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares hit a yearly high of $100.50. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Santos (OTC: STOSF) shares were up 2.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.72.
- Intertek Group (OTC: IKTSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.77 on Monday, moving up 2.3%.
- Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.48. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.
- Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.01. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares hit a yearly high of $25.26. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.41 for a change of up 3.21%.
- YASKAWA Electric (OTC: YASKF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit a yearly high price of $165.89. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.
- Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC: SLFPY) shares broke to $17.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%.
- Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBAXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.05. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares hit $30.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.
- Adecco Group (OTC: AHEXY) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.72 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.76 for a change of up 0.38%.
- Power Corp of Canada (OTC: PWCDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
- SKF (OTC: SKFRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.95 with a daily change of flat%.
- Smiths Group (OTC: SMGZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.32 with a daily change of up 3.19%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.30. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.03 for a change of flat%.
- RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $196.71 with a daily change of up 1.25%.
- Admiral Group (OTC: AMIGY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.05. Shares traded up 6.0%.
- Admiral Group (OTC: AMIGF) shares were up 3.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.98.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit $9.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
- Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.92 with a daily change of up 2.78%.
- Whitbread (OTC: WTBDY) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.21.
- Smurfit Kappa Group (OTC: SMFKY) shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.52 for a change of up 1.95%.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- United Utilities Group (OTC: UUGRY) shares were up 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.72.
- British Land Co (OTC: BTLCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.72 on Monday morning, moving up 1.8%.
- RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) shares broke to $7.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%.
- Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.55 on Monday, moving up 2.17%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares set a new yearly high of $62.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
- Severn Trent (OTC: STRNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.40. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.89 on Monday morning, moving up 1.1%.
- easyJet (OTC: ESYJY) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit $34.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $45.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.
- Auto Trader Group (OTC: ATDRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.99 on Monday, moving up 4.71%.
- GVC Holdings (OTC: GMVHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.00 Monday. The stock was up 4.35% for the day.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.15 on Monday, moving up 1.83%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.43. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.60 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.46 on Monday morning, moving up 2.2%.
- SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.42%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $442.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.03 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
- Sharp (OTC: SHCAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.72%.
- Sharp (OTC: SHCAF) shares were up 4.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10.
- BTS Gr Holdings (OTC: BTSGY) shares set a new yearly high of $43.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.
- Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares were down 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.54 for a change of down 1.02%.
- GEA Group (OTC: GEAGY) shares were up 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.38.
- Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.20. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
- Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.83 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.01.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $137.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.94. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $164.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.73%.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.75. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.27. Shares traded up 2.27%.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares set a new yearly high of $77.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares were up 11.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.44 for a change of up 11.31%.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.81.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares were up 1.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.16 for a change of up 1.69%.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares broke to $113.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
- JGC Holdings (OTC: JGCCY) shares were up 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 1.43%.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares hit $76.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.
- Babcock International Gr (OTC: BCKIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.40 Monday. The stock was up 10.01% for the day.
- First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares hit $29.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.60.
- Abcam (OTC: ABCZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.38 with a daily change of flat%.
- Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.37 on Monday morning, moving up 2.73%.
- Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.98.
- MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.78 on Monday, moving up 0.32%.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.20.
- White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,115.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- Rotork (OTC: RTOXF) shares were up 3.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50.
- SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIETY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.65 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) shares were up 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.67.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.80. Shares traded up 0.56%.
- Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.84. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.00.
- Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.87. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.75. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $85.95 with a daily change of up 1.46%.
- Ansell (OTC: ANSLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Monday, moving flat%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.86 with a daily change of up 1.94%.
- Aggreko (OTC: ARGKF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.30. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session.
- Victrex (OTC: VTXPF) shares broke to $33.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares hit $8.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
- Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTC: CYRBY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.
- Serco Group (OTC: SCGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.07 on Monday morning, moving up 10.94%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- CNO Financial Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares set a new yearly high of $18.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit $51.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.27. Shares traded up 0.92%.
- Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 1.03%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares hit $65.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.27%.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.67 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) shares set a new yearly high of $47.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.06.
- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.42 for a change of up 0.53%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24 for a change of up 0.05%.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.
- Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.49.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.82 on Monday, moving up 0.9%.
- Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.70.
- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares broke to $15.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares set a new yearly high of $52.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.51.
- NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.00. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DMPZF) shares hit $4.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.51.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.52 for a change of up 1.37%.
- Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) shares broke to $67.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.71. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares set a new yearly high of $28.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
- First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.30. The stock traded up 56.47% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.11 with a daily change of up 0.86%.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.14 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares broke to $14.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.15. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares were up 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.72 for a change of up 1.04%.
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.6%.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.45. Shares traded up 0.79%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares set a new yearly high of $77.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.34 for a change of flat%.
- Kadant (NYSE: KAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.10. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Exchange Income (OTC: EIFZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.66 with a daily change of up 2.58%.
- Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.18. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
- Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a yearly high of $38.75. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.
- German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares broke to $34.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.80 Monday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares broke to $62.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
- Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.22. Shares traded up 1.06%.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares set a new yearly high of $38.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.54%.
- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.50. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.81.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares hit $18.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
- INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) shares broke to $45.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.18%.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares were up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.18.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Monday, moving up 2.08%.
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.74. Shares traded up 5.0%.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) shares broke to $33.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.95%.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.78. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.81 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.42 Monday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares set a new yearly high of $23.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares broke to $12.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.
- First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.89 for a change of up 1.12%.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.75. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
- Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%.
- Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-A) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.80.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.35 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares hit a yearly high of $37.75. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares broke to $19.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares were up 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.08.
- Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) shares hit $28.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.85%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.53.
- CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares were up 8.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.18.
- Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) shares broke to $16.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.81.
- CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.49. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.16 for a change of up 0.41%.
- Landcadia Holdings II Inc (NASDAQ: LCA) shares broke to $9.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ: SONA) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday, moving up 0.67%.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) shares broke to $34.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
- Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.51. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares broke to $47.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
- Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) shares broke to $11.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.
- Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares hit a yearly high of $10.28. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares hit $13.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) shares broke to $23.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
- FIRST TRUST SENIOR (NYSE: FIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.53 on Monday morning, moving up 1.56%.
- Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares were down 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.57.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.78 on Monday, moving up 1.3%.
- Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) shares broke to $5.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares hit $12.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.96%.
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.97%.
- HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 25.0%.
- Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.
- Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PFBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.13 on Monday, moving up 1.81%.
- Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares set a new yearly high of $24.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.50. Shares traded up 1.51%.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares were up 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99.
- China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares set a new yearly high of $12.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares broke to $15.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $26.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares hit a yearly high of $13.80. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
- Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%.
- Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.46. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
- Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) shares set a new yearly high of $23.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
- Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares were up 98.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50.
- Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.85 Monday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.49.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares hit a yearly high of $8.20. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.82%.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.40 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.63 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Abivax (OTC: AAVXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.90 with a daily change of flat%.
- Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) shares hit a yearly high of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
- Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.79. Shares traded up 1.79%.
- Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) shares were down 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.25.
- KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) shares were up 0.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.71 for a change of up 0.15%.
- Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.62. The stock was up 8.21% for the day.
- Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ: WEBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Shanta Gold (OTC: SAAGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.11. The stock traded up 39.51% on the session.
- Goldfield (AMEX: GV) shares hit $3.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.48%.
- Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.08 Monday. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.
- Origen Financial (OTC: ORGN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded up 8.7%.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares hit $1.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.28%.
- Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.35. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Mangazeya Mining (OTC: WHTGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.04 with a daily change of up 42.35%.
- Rare Element Resources (OTC: REEMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.71 with a daily change of up 7.41%.
- Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.26. Shares traded up 70.67%.
- Pinnacle Bancshares (OTC: PCLB) shares broke to $29.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
- MamaMancini's Holdings (OTC: MMMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.94 on Monday morning, moving up 4.51%.
- Azimut Exploration (OTC: AZMTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.39 Monday. The stock was up 8.83% for the day.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.09. Shares traded flat%.
- CR2 Empreendimentos (OTC: CREIY) shares broke to $25.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.08%.
- Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.57 on Monday morning, moving up 34.77%.
- Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTC: RWCB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.75. Shares traded up 1.35%.
- Mota Ventures (OTC: PEMTF) shares were up 34.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44 for a change of up 34.48%.
- Quantum Numbers (OTC: QNCCF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.16. The stock traded up 77.19% on the session.
- RJK Explorations (OTC: RJKAF) shares broke to $0.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%.
- Tartisan Nickel (OTC: TTSRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.
- AdvanSource Biomaterials (OTC: ASNB) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.19. The stock was up 13.12% for the day.
- South Beach Spirits (OTC: SBES) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday, moving up 21.92%.
- Vapor Hub International (OTC: VHUB) shares were up 25.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00323.
- Thermodynetics (OTC: TDYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.12. The stock traded up 9.09% on the session.
- Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) shares broke to $0.0003 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 50.0%.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
