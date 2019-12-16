Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 406 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) .

. Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of SSE fell 3.27%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $277.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $277.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $155.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $1,359.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1,359.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,357.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1,357.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $207.11.

shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $207.11. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) shares hit a new 52-week high of $339,804.17. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $339,804.17. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $226.77.

shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $226.77. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.79. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $125.79. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.97 with a daily change of up 1.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $34.97 with a daily change of up 1.26%. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares set a new 52-week high of $298.00 on Monday, moving up 0.63%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $298.00 on Monday, moving up 0.63%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBF) shares broke to $307.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%.

shares broke to $307.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $288.03 on Monday morning, moving up 1.49%. LVMH (OTC: LVMUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%. LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $458.33 with a daily change of up 1.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $458.33 with a daily change of up 1.67%. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares hit $114.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

shares hit $114.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $321.84. Shares traded up 1.77%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $321.84. Shares traded up 1.77%. Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.31 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $98.31 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit a yearly high of $239.50. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $239.50. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session. Novo Nordisk (OTC: NONOF) shares broke to $58.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%.

shares broke to $58.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares broke to $58.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%.

shares broke to $58.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.55%. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.00 for a change of up 0.46%.

shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.00 for a change of up 0.46%. AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares hit $49.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

shares hit $49.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $322.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $322.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. Sanofi (OTC: SNYNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.30 with a daily change of up 1.27%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.30 with a daily change of up 1.27%. Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.50 with a daily change of up 1.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.50 with a daily change of up 1.0%. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.57.

shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.57. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high of $291.84 on Monday morning, moving up 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $291.84 on Monday morning, moving up 0.6%. GlaxoSmithKline (OTC: GLAXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.14. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.14. The stock traded up 2.3% on the session. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares hit a yearly high of $23.35. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.35. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session. Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $66.61 with a daily change of up 1.56%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $66.61 with a daily change of up 1.56%. Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares broke to $132.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

shares broke to $132.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) shares hit a yearly high of $17.25. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.25. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares hit $60.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.

shares hit $60.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.23.

shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.23. Keyence (OTC: KYCCF) shares hit a yearly high of $378.19. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $378.19. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%. Kering (OTC: PPRUY) shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $643.00.

shares were up 3.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $643.00. Kering (OTC: PPRUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $64.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $64.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $503.89 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $503.89 on Monday, moving up 1.27%. BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) shares were up 1.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.61 for a change of up 1.89%.

shares were up 1.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.61 for a change of up 1.89%. Becton (NYSE: BDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $269.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $269.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.15%. Essilorluxottica (OTC: ESLOY) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.36. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $79.36. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.64 on Monday, moving up 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $160.64 on Monday, moving up 0.62%. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.98.

shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.98. Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares hit a yearly high of $99.00. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $99.00. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.47. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $45.47. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.54 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.55. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.55. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a yearly high of $111.24. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $111.24. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.76.

shares were up 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.76. RELX (NYSE: RELX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Monday morning, moving up 3.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Monday morning, moving up 3.63%. Deutsche Post (OTC: DPSGY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.97. Shares traded up 1.18%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.97. Shares traded up 1.18%. Aon (NYSE: AON) shares were up 0.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.13 for a change of up 0.27%.

shares were up 0.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.13 for a change of up 0.27%. Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $105.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLKY) shares set a new yearly high of $40.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $40.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session. ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.21. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.21. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%. Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $31.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.20 for a change of up 0.28%.

shares were up 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.20 for a change of up 0.28%. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.62. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $147.62. The stock was up 1.25% for the day. Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%. Investor (OTC: IVSBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $55.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares hit a yearly high of $181.67. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $181.67. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $355.79. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $355.79. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Barclays (OTC: BCLYF) shares hit $2.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.27%.

shares hit $2.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.27%. Barclays (NYSE: BCS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.16%. Anglo American (OTC: NGLOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.11 on Monday morning, moving up 2.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.11 on Monday morning, moving up 2.95%. Anglo American (OTC: AAUKF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.77.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.77. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit $72.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.

shares hit $72.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%. Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.31 Monday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $58.31 Monday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day. Credit Suisse Group (OTC: CSGKF) shares were up 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.60 for a change of up 1.43%.

shares were up 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.60 for a change of up 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.44. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $41.44. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $253.56. Shares traded up 0.43%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $253.56. Shares traded up 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.95 with a daily change of up 2.18%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.95 with a daily change of up 2.18%. SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares set a new 52-week high of $490.03 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $490.03 on Monday, moving up 1.46%. CRH (OTC: CRHCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.39 on Monday, moving up 0.88%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.39 on Monday, moving up 0.88%. CRH (NYSE: CRH) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.22 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $40.22 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day. Experian (OTC: EXPGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $33.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.28%. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares were up 1.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.68 for a change of up 1.19%.

shares were up 1.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.68 for a change of up 1.19%. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $134.36 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $134.36 with a daily change of up 0.17%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.11 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.11 with a daily change of up 0.38%. Tesco (OTC: TSCDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%. Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.69. Shares traded up 0.8%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.69. Shares traded up 0.8%. Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.59. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.59. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.00 with a daily change of up 1.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $108.00 with a daily change of up 1.06%. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.86.

shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.86. A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,540.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,540.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares hit a yearly high of $52.94. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $52.94. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. Associated British Foods (OTC: ASBFY) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.49.

shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.49. DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $201.00. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $201.00. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.51. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $45.51. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. BAE Sys (OTC: BAESY) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.43. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $31.43. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Sandvik (OTC: SDVKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.17 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.17 with a daily change of up 1.2%. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.68 Monday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $104.68 Monday. The stock was up 2.5% for the day. CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.65.

shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.65. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTC: CODYY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTC: CODGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.80. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.80. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 with a daily change of up 4.04%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.26 with a daily change of up 4.04%. Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNF) shares were up 3.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.17.

shares were up 3.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.17. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.61.

shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.61. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares set a new yearly high of $85.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $85.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.34. Shares traded up 1.16%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.34. Shares traded up 1.16%. LafargeHolcim (OTC: HCMLY) shares were up 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.76.

shares were up 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.76. Geberit (OTC: GBERY) shares broke to $55.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

shares broke to $55.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit $169.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $169.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares broke to $139.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%.

shares broke to $139.07 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.81%. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares set a new yearly high of $116.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $116.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.31 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.31 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%. SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.28. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.28. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.90. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $112.90. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. BB Seguridade (OTC: BBSEY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares set a new yearly high of $278.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $278.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares broke to $106.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%.

shares broke to $106.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.39%. Sunny Optical Technology (OTC: SOTGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.38. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $189.38. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session. Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.18.

shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.18. WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.18 with a daily change of up 1.26%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.18 with a daily change of up 1.26%. Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.50.

shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.50. Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.21. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.21. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) shares were up 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.01.

shares were up 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.01. Weichai Power (OTC: WEICY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Monday, moving up 2.29%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.41 on Monday, moving up 2.29%. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.72. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.72. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.79 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $31.79 with a daily change of up 0.38%. TDK (OTC: TTDKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.19 with a daily change of down 0.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.19 with a daily change of down 0.54%. Schroders (OTC: SHNWF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.05 on Monday morning, moving up 6.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.05 on Monday morning, moving up 6.89%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $259.83.

shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $259.83. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares broke to $24.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.

shares broke to $24.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares were down 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.47.

shares were down 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.47. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a yearly high of $115.97. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $115.97. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session. Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.60.

shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.60. FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares hit a yearly high of $100.50. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $100.50. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. Santos (OTC: STOSF) shares were up 2.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.72.

shares were up 2.51% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.72. Intertek Group (OTC: IKTSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.77 on Monday, moving up 2.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $75.77 on Monday, moving up 2.3%. Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.48. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $29.48. The stock traded up 1.94% on the session. Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.29 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.01. Shares traded up 0.36%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.01. Shares traded up 0.36%. LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.38 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%. Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares hit a yearly high of $25.26. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.26. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.41 for a change of up 3.21%.

shares were up 3.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.41 for a change of up 3.21%. YASKAWA Electric (OTC: YASKF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.15 with a daily change of up 0.64%. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock hit a yearly high price of $165.89. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $165.89. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%. Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC: SLFPY) shares broke to $17.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%.

shares broke to $17.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%. Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBAXY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.05. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.05. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares hit $30.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.

shares hit $30.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%. Adecco Group (OTC: AHEXY) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.72 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.72 Monday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.76 for a change of up 0.38%.

shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.76 for a change of up 0.38%. Power Corp of Canada (OTC: PWCDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%. SKF (OTC: SKFRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.95 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.95 with a daily change of flat%. Smiths Group (OTC: SMGZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.32 with a daily change of up 3.19%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.32 with a daily change of up 3.19%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.30. Shares traded up 0.61%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.30. Shares traded up 0.61%. Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.03 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.03 for a change of flat%. RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $196.71 with a daily change of up 1.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $196.71 with a daily change of up 1.25%. Admiral Group (OTC: AMIGY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.05. Shares traded up 6.0%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.05. Shares traded up 6.0%. Admiral Group (OTC: AMIGF) shares were up 3.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.98.

shares were up 3.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit $9.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

shares hit $9.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.92 with a daily change of up 2.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.92 with a daily change of up 2.78%. Whitbread (OTC: WTBDY) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.21.

shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.21. Smurfit Kappa Group (OTC: SMFKY) shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.52 for a change of up 1.95%.

shares were up 1.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.52 for a change of up 1.95%. Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $83.98 Monday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day. United Utilities Group (OTC: UUGRY) shares were up 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.72.

shares were up 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.72. British Land Co (OTC: BTLCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.72 on Monday morning, moving up 1.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.72 on Monday morning, moving up 1.8%. RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) shares broke to $7.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%.

shares broke to $7.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.15%. Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.55 on Monday, moving up 2.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.55 on Monday, moving up 2.17%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares set a new yearly high of $62.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $62.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session. Severn Trent (OTC: STRNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.40. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.40. The stock traded flat% on the session. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.89 on Monday morning, moving up 1.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.89 on Monday morning, moving up 1.1%. easyJet (OTC: ESYJY) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.90. The stock was up 2.05% for the day. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit $34.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $34.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares broke to $45.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.

shares broke to $45.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%. Auto Trader Group (OTC: ATDRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.99 on Monday, moving up 4.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.99 on Monday, moving up 4.71%. GVC Holdings (OTC: GMVHF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.00 Monday. The stock was up 4.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $12.00 Monday. The stock was up 4.35% for the day. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.15 on Monday, moving up 1.83%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $176.15 on Monday, moving up 1.83%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.43. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.43. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session. AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.60 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.60 this morning. The stock was up 3.6% on the session. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.46 on Monday morning, moving up 2.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.46 on Monday morning, moving up 2.2%. SMIC (OTC: SMICY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Monday morning, moving up 2.42%. Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $442.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $442.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.03 with a daily change of up 0.76%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.03 with a daily change of up 0.76%. Sharp (OTC: SHCAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.72%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $4.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.72%. Sharp (OTC: SHCAF) shares were up 4.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10.

shares were up 4.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10. BTS Gr Holdings (OTC: BTSGY) shares set a new yearly high of $43.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $43.70 this morning. The stock was up 2.75% on the session. Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares were down 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.54 for a change of down 1.02%.

shares were down 1.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.54 for a change of down 1.02%. GEA Group (OTC: GEAGY) shares were up 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.38.

shares were up 1.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.20. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $119.20. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%. Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.83 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $56.83 on Monday, moving up 0.87%. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.01.

shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.01. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $137.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $137.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.94. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.94. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $164.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $164.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.73%. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.75. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.75. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.27. Shares traded up 2.27%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.27. Shares traded up 2.27%. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares set a new yearly high of $77.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $77.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares were up 11.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.44 for a change of up 11.31%.

shares were up 11.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.44 for a change of up 11.31%. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.81.

shares were down 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.81. Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares were up 1.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.16 for a change of up 1.69%.

shares were up 1.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.16 for a change of up 1.69%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares broke to $113.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

shares broke to $113.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. JGC Holdings (OTC: JGCCY) shares were up 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 1.43%.

shares were up 1.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.43 for a change of up 1.43%. NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares hit $76.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.

shares hit $76.77 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%. Babcock International Gr (OTC: BCKIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.40 Monday. The stock was up 10.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.40 Monday. The stock was up 10.01% for the day. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares hit $29.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.

shares hit $29.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.60.

shares were up 0.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.60. Abcam (OTC: ABCZY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.38 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.38 with a daily change of flat%. Genworth MI Canada (OTC: GMICF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.37 on Monday morning, moving up 2.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.37 on Monday morning, moving up 2.73%. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.98.

shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.98. MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.78 on Monday, moving up 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.78 on Monday, moving up 0.32%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.20.

shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.20. White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,115.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,115.16 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%. Rotork (OTC: RTOXF) shares were up 3.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50.

shares were up 3.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50. SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIETY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.65 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.65 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.67 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%. CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) shares were up 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.67.

shares were up 2.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.67. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.80. Shares traded up 0.56%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.80. Shares traded up 0.56%. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.84. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.84. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.00.

shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.00. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.87. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.87. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.75. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.75. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.98%. South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $85.95 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $85.95 with a daily change of up 1.46%. Ansell (OTC: ANSLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Monday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.45 on Monday, moving flat%. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.86 with a daily change of up 1.94%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.86 with a daily change of up 1.94%. Aggreko (OTC: ARGKF) shares hit a yearly high of $11.30. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.30. The stock traded up 4.39% on the session. Victrex (OTC: VTXPF) shares broke to $33.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $33.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares hit $8.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

shares hit $8.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $68.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%. Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTC: CYRBY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%. Serco Group (OTC: SCGPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.07 on Monday morning, moving up 10.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.07 on Monday morning, moving up 10.94%. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%. CNO Financial Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares set a new yearly high of $18.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit $51.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.

shares hit $51.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.27. Shares traded up 0.92%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.27. Shares traded up 0.92%. Seaspan (NYSE: SSW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 1.03%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 1.03%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares hit $65.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.27%.

shares hit $65.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.27%. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.67 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.67 with a daily change of up 0.54%. Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) shares set a new yearly high of $47.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $47.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.06.

shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.06. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $63.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.42 for a change of up 0.53%.

shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.42 for a change of up 0.53%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24 for a change of up 0.05%.

shares were up 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.24 for a change of up 0.05%. Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.51%. Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.49.

shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.49. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.82 on Monday, moving up 0.9%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $61.82 on Monday, moving up 0.9%. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.70.

shares were up 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.70. Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares broke to $15.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.

shares broke to $15.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares set a new yearly high of $52.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $52.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.51.

shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.51. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.00. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.00. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session. Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DMPZF) shares hit $4.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.

shares hit $4.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%. Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.51.

shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.51. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.52 for a change of up 1.37%.

shares were up 1.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.52 for a change of up 1.37%. Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) shares broke to $67.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.

shares broke to $67.83 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%. Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $70.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.71. Shares traded up 1.25%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.71. Shares traded up 1.25%. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares set a new yearly high of $28.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $28.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session. First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.30. The stock traded up 56.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.30. The stock traded up 56.47% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.11 with a daily change of up 0.86%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.11 with a daily change of up 0.86%. Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%. Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.14 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $25.14 on Monday, moving up 0.87%. TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) shares broke to $14.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

shares broke to $14.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15.

shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.15. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.15. The stock was up 2.09% for the day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares were up 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.72 for a change of up 1.04%.

shares were up 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.72 for a change of up 1.04%. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.6%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.45. Shares traded up 0.79%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.45. Shares traded up 0.79%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares set a new yearly high of $77.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $77.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.34 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.34 for a change of flat%. Kadant (NYSE: KAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.10. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $108.10. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Exchange Income (OTC: EIFZF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.66 with a daily change of up 2.58%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.66 with a daily change of up 2.58%. Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.18. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.18. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a yearly high of $38.75. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $38.75. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.64 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%. Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.29 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session. German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares broke to $34.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.

shares broke to $34.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.80 Monday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.80 Monday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares broke to $62.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.

shares broke to $62.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%. Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.22. Shares traded up 1.06%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.22. Shares traded up 1.06%. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares set a new yearly high of $38.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $38.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.54%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.54%. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.50. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $57.50. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%. United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.81.

shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.81. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares hit $18.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

shares hit $18.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. INTL FCStone (NASDAQ: INTL) shares broke to $45.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.18%.

shares broke to $45.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.18%. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares were up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.18.

shares were up 0.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.18. First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Monday, moving up 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.16 on Monday, moving up 2.08%. IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.74. Shares traded up 5.0%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.74. Shares traded up 5.0%. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ: SGH) shares broke to $33.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.95%.

shares broke to $33.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.95%. BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.78. Shares traded up 1.37%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.78. Shares traded up 1.37%. TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: TSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.81 with a daily change of up 1.29%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.81 with a daily change of up 1.29%. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.42 Monday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.42 Monday. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares set a new yearly high of $23.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.85 this morning. The stock was up 2.06% on the session. The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares broke to $12.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.

shares broke to $12.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.89 for a change of up 1.12%.

shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.89 for a change of up 1.12%. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.75. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $36.75. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $52.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%. Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-A) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.80.

shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.80. Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.35 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.35 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares hit a yearly high of $37.75. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.75. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares broke to $19.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.

shares broke to $19.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares were up 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.08.

shares were up 0.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.08. Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) shares hit $28.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.85%.

shares hit $28.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.85%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.53.

shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.53. CAI International (NYSE: CAI) shares were up 8.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.18.

shares were up 8.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.18. Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) shares broke to $16.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.

shares broke to $16.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.81.

shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.81. CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.49. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.49. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.16 for a change of up 0.41%.

shares were up 0.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.16 for a change of up 0.41%. Landcadia Holdings II Inc (NASDAQ: LCA) shares broke to $9.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $9.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%. Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ: SONA) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday, moving up 0.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Monday, moving up 0.67%. Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) shares broke to $34.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

shares broke to $34.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%. Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.51. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $50.51. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares broke to $47.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.

shares broke to $47.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%. Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ: MCBC) shares broke to $11.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.

shares broke to $11.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%. Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares hit a yearly high of $10.28. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.28. The stock traded flat% on the session. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares hit $13.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

shares hit $13.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $16.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) shares broke to $23.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

shares broke to $23.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. FIRST TRUST SENIOR (NYSE: FIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.53 on Monday morning, moving up 1.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.53 on Monday morning, moving up 1.56%. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares were down 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.57.

shares were down 0.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.57. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.78 on Monday, moving up 1.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.78 on Monday, moving up 1.3%. Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) shares broke to $5.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.

shares broke to $5.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%. Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares hit $12.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.96%.

shares hit $12.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.96%. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.97%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.97%. HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 25.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 25.0%. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE: GDO) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Monday, moving up 0.53%. Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PFBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.13 on Monday, moving up 1.81%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.13 on Monday, moving up 1.81%. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares set a new yearly high of $24.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day. MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.50. Shares traded up 1.51%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.50. Shares traded up 1.51%. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares were up 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99.

shares were up 1.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99. China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares set a new yearly high of $12.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $12.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares broke to $15.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

shares broke to $15.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. First Business Financial (NASDAQ: FBIZ) shares set a new yearly high of $26.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares hit a yearly high of $13.80. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.80. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts (NYSE: MSD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.80 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%. Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.46. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $41.46. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session. Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) shares set a new yearly high of $23.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session. Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.00. The stock traded flat% on the session. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares were up 98.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50.

shares were up 98.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50. Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.85 Monday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.85 Monday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.49.

shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.49. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares hit a yearly high of $8.20. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.20. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE: FAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Monday morning, moving up 7.82%. LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.40 with a daily change of up 0.93%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.40 with a daily change of up 0.93%. Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.63 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.63 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Abivax (OTC: AAVXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.90 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.90 with a daily change of flat%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) shares hit a yearly high of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.28 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.79. Shares traded up 1.79%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.79. Shares traded up 1.79%. Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) shares were down 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.25.

shares were down 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.25. KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) shares were up 0.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.71 for a change of up 0.15%.

shares were up 0.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.71 for a change of up 0.15%. Spectral Medical (OTC: EDTXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.62. The stock was up 8.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.62. The stock was up 8.21% for the day. Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ: WEBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Shanta Gold (OTC: SAAGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.11. The stock traded up 39.51% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.11. The stock traded up 39.51% on the session. Goldfield (AMEX: GV) shares hit $3.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.48%.

shares hit $3.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.48%. Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.08 Monday. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.08 Monday. The stock was up 2.47% for the day. Origen Financial (OTC: ORGN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded up 8.7%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded up 8.7%. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares hit $1.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.28%.

shares hit $1.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.28%. Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.35. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.35. The stock was flat% for the day. Mangazeya Mining (OTC: WHTGF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.04 with a daily change of up 42.35%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.04 with a daily change of up 42.35%. Rare Element Resources (OTC: REEMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.71 with a daily change of up 7.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.71 with a daily change of up 7.41%. Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.26. Shares traded up 70.67%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.26. Shares traded up 70.67%. Pinnacle Bancshares (OTC: PCLB) shares broke to $29.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.

shares broke to $29.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%. MamaMancini's Holdings (OTC: MMMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.94 on Monday morning, moving up 4.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.94 on Monday morning, moving up 4.51%. Azimut Exploration (OTC: AZMTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.39 Monday. The stock was up 8.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.39 Monday. The stock was up 8.83% for the day. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.09. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.09. Shares traded flat%. CR2 Empreendimentos (OTC: CREIY) shares broke to $25.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.08%.

shares broke to $25.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.08%. Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.57 on Monday morning, moving up 34.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.57 on Monday morning, moving up 34.77%. Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTC: RWCB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.75. Shares traded up 1.35%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.75. Shares traded up 1.35%. Mota Ventures (OTC: PEMTF) shares were up 34.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44 for a change of up 34.48%.

shares were up 34.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.44 for a change of up 34.48%. Quantum Numbers (OTC: QNCCF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.16. The stock traded up 77.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.16. The stock traded up 77.19% on the session. RJK Explorations (OTC: RJKAF) shares broke to $0.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%.

shares broke to $0.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.69%. Tartisan Nickel (OTC: TTSRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.08. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session. AdvanSource Biomaterials (OTC: ASNB) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.19. The stock was up 13.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.19. The stock was up 13.12% for the day. South Beach Spirits (OTC: SBES) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday, moving up 21.92%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday, moving up 21.92%. Vapor Hub International (OTC: VHUB) shares were up 25.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00323.

shares were up 25.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00323. Thermodynetics (OTC: TDYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.12. The stock traded up 9.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.12. The stock traded up 9.09% on the session. Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) shares broke to $0.0003 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 50.0%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.