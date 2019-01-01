QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.4K
Div / Yield
2.08/4.98%
52 Wk
38.44 - 51.84
Mkt Cap
12.5B
Payout Ratio
68.24
Open
-
P/E
13.76
EPS
0
Shares
299.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Admiral is a personal lines insurer that operates predominantly in the U.K. The business is primarily a motor insurer with U.K. motor accounting for the vast majority of Admiral's gross written premium. While this is Admiral's largest operating segment, Admiral has three: U.K. motor, international car, and U.K. household. Admiral started out in 1993 and was originally founded as a business focused on young drivers in the U.K., drivers wanting to pay with a credit card, and drivers based in London. Throughout Admiral's history the business has been a strong user of digital distribution and a strong believer in the use of the press and advertising. Admiral went through a management buyout in 1999 and was floated on the London Stock Exchange in September 2004.

Admiral Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Admiral Group (AMIGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Admiral Group (OTCPK: AMIGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Admiral Group's (AMIGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Admiral Group.

Q

What is the target price for Admiral Group (AMIGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Admiral Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Admiral Group (AMIGY)?

A

The stock price for Admiral Group (OTCPK: AMIGY) is $41.79 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:19:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Admiral Group (AMIGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Admiral Group (OTCPK:AMIGY) reporting earnings?

A

Admiral Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Admiral Group (AMIGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Admiral Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Admiral Group (AMIGY) operate in?

A

Admiral Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.