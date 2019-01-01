Admiral is a personal lines insurer that operates predominantly in the U.K. The business is primarily a motor insurer with U.K. motor accounting for the vast majority of Admiral's gross written premium. While this is Admiral's largest operating segment, Admiral has three: U.K. motor, international car, and U.K. household. Admiral started out in 1993 and was originally founded as a business focused on young drivers in the U.K., drivers wanting to pay with a credit card, and drivers based in London. Throughout Admiral's history the business has been a strong user of digital distribution and a strong believer in the use of the press and advertising. Admiral went through a management buyout in 1999 and was floated on the London Stock Exchange in September 2004.