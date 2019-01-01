QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.31 - 9.54
Vol / Avg.
228.8K/1M
Div / Yield
0.02/0.20%
52 Wk
8.08 - 74.64
Mkt Cap
28.6B
Payout Ratio
131.63
Open
9.38
P/E
147.36
EPS
0.01
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 5:56AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Vestas is a leading manufacturer of wind turbines with the highest installed capacity under service in the world. The firm operates two business segments: power solutions and services. The power solutions segment designs, manufactures, and installs onshore and offshore wind turbines. The services segment performs operating and maintenance service work on wind turbines. The U.S. accounted for approximately 19% of revenue in 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010
REV5.205B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vestas Wind Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vestas Wind Systems's (VWDRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vestas Wind Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) was reported by Bernstein on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VWDRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY)?

A

The stock price for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) is $9.4825 last updated Today at 4:14:01 PM.

Q

Does Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vestas Wind Systems.

Q

When is Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) reporting earnings?

A

Vestas Wind Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vestas Wind Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) operate in?

A

Vestas Wind Systems is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.