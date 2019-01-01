|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|REV
|5.205B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vestas Wind Systems.
The latest price target for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) was reported by Bernstein on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VWDRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK: VWDRY) is $9.4825 last updated Today at 4:14:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vestas Wind Systems.
Vestas Wind Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vestas Wind Systems.
Vestas Wind Systems is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.