Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.56/1.43%
52 Wk
31.3 - 139.85
Mkt Cap
15B
Payout Ratio
19.28
Open
P/E
13.98
EPS
129.5
Shares
379M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Founded in 1935, TDK has its origin in magnetic materials, being the first company to commercialize ferrite in the world, and it used to be known as one of the major cassette-tape manufacturers. TDK is now the only external supplier for magnetic recording heads for HDD, and the company intends to expand its magnetic sensor business for handsets and automobiles by leveraging its expertise. It is also one of the global top suppliers of passive components for autos and polymer rechargeable batteries.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.120
REV4.345B

Analyst Ratings

TDK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TDK (TTDKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TDK (OTCPK: TTDKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TDK's (TTDKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TDK.

Q

What is the target price for TDK (TTDKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TDK

Q

Current Stock Price for TDK (TTDKY)?

A

The stock price for TDK (OTCPK: TTDKY) is $39.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TDK (TTDKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) reporting earnings?

A

TDK’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is TDK (TTDKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TDK.

Q

What sector and industry does TDK (TTDKY) operate in?

A

TDK is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.