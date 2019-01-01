QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Thermodynetics Inc manufactures high performance, high quality heat exchangers, fabricated metal components and flexible connector products for heat transfer and transportation applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thermodynetics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thermodynetics (TDYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thermodynetics (OTCEM: TDYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thermodynetics's (TDYT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thermodynetics.

Q

What is the target price for Thermodynetics (TDYT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thermodynetics

Q

Current Stock Price for Thermodynetics (TDYT)?

A

The stock price for Thermodynetics (OTCEM: TDYT) is $0.0075 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:51:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thermodynetics (TDYT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 29, 2011 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2011.

Q

When is Thermodynetics (OTCEM:TDYT) reporting earnings?

A

Thermodynetics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thermodynetics (TDYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thermodynetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Thermodynetics (TDYT) operate in?

A

Thermodynetics is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.