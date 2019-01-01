QQQ
Barclays is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom. It operates via two principal segments; U.K. (38% of profit before tax) and International (62% of PBT). In its U.K. segment, the bank provides current accounts, mortgages, savings and investment management services, credit cards, and business banking services to retail clients and small and medium-size enterprises. The international segment includes a corporate bank offering banking solutions to large corporates, a bulge-bracket global investment bank, and a credit card and payments business. In 2018, Barclays generated roughly 52% of its income from the U.K. and 34% from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Barclays Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barclays (BCLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barclays (OTCPK: BCLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barclays's (BCLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barclays.

Q

What is the target price for Barclays (BCLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barclays

Q

Current Stock Price for Barclays (BCLYF)?

A

The stock price for Barclays (OTCPK: BCLYF) is $2.506 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:52:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barclays (BCLYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on February 27, 2002.

Q

When is Barclays (OTCPK:BCLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Barclays does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barclays (BCLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barclays.

Q

What sector and industry does Barclays (BCLYF) operate in?

A

