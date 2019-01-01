QQQ
PJSC Lukoil directs the financial decisions and operations of the main group's subsidiaries. Altogether, Lukoil is an integrated oil company that has exposure to the entire range of activities in the oil and gas cycle from exploration to sales of refined products. Exploration and production activities are conducted with assets located in Russia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan, on offshore and onshore fields. Lukoil brings an array of petroleum products to the market through its refinery unit, including gasoline, medium distillates, dark petroleum products, lubricants, and other related products. Russia constitutes a significant portion of the group's distribution network; however, its products penetrate a number of different markets in Europe and the Americas.

Lukoil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lukoil (LUKOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lukoil's (LUKOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lukoil.

Q

What is the target price for Lukoil (LUKOY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting LUKOY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lukoil (LUKOY)?

A

The stock price for Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) is $67.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lukoil (LUKOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) reporting earnings?

A

Lukoil’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Lukoil (LUKOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lukoil.

Q

What sector and industry does Lukoil (LUKOY) operate in?

A

Lukoil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.