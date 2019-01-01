|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.820
|REV
|35.207B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lukoil.
The latest price target for Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting LUKOY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) is $67.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Lukoil’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lukoil.
Lukoil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.