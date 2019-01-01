PJSC Lukoil directs the financial decisions and operations of the main group's subsidiaries. Altogether, Lukoil is an integrated oil company that has exposure to the entire range of activities in the oil and gas cycle from exploration to sales of refined products. Exploration and production activities are conducted with assets located in Russia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan, on offshore and onshore fields. Lukoil brings an array of petroleum products to the market through its refinery unit, including gasoline, medium distillates, dark petroleum products, lubricants, and other related products. Russia constitutes a significant portion of the group's distribution network; however, its products penetrate a number of different markets in Europe and the Americas.