QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
31.06 - 31.83
Vol / Avg.
344.9K/414.8K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.93%
52 Wk
30.97 - 39.6
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
10.41
Open
31.42
P/E
6.74
EPS
0.79
Shares
79M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:33PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 8:18AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hilltop Holdings Inc is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. Hilltop's broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Its business units are comprised of three reportable business segments such as banking, broker-dealer, and mortgage origination. The company generates most of the revenue from banking activities. Hilltop operated around 410 locations in 47 states.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7300.780 0.0500
REV101.290M104.294M3.004M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hilltop Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hilltop Holdings (HTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hilltop Holdings's (HTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hilltop Holdings (HTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting HTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.40% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hilltop Holdings (HTH)?

A

The stock price for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) is $31.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hilltop Holdings (HTH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) reporting earnings?

A

Hilltop Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Hilltop Holdings (HTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hilltop Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hilltop Holdings (HTH) operate in?

A

Hilltop Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.