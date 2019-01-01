Hilltop Holdings Inc is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. Hilltop's broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Its business units are comprised of three reportable business segments such as banking, broker-dealer, and mortgage origination. The company generates most of the revenue from banking activities. Hilltop operated around 410 locations in 47 states.