|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.730
|0.780
|0.0500
|REV
|101.290M
|104.294M
|3.004M
You can purchase shares of Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hilltop Holdings’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC).
The latest price target for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting HTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.40% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) is $31.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Hilltop Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hilltop Holdings.
Hilltop Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.