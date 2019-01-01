QQQ
Range
0.13 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
8.2K/101.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
21M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
146.4M
Outstanding
Quantum eMotion Inc is dedicated towards developing of new generation of quantum-safe encryption for the quantum computing age. It allows clients and partners to develop secure quantum-safe encryption that can protect anything from consumer and enterprise devices like mobile phones, computers, Internet of Things and networking equipment to demanding cloud-based applications, servers and military devices.

Quantum eMotion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quantum eMotion (QNCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quantum eMotion (OTCQB: QNCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quantum eMotion's (QNCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quantum eMotion.

Q

What is the target price for Quantum eMotion (QNCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quantum eMotion

Q

Current Stock Price for Quantum eMotion (QNCCF)?

A

The stock price for Quantum eMotion (OTCQB: QNCCF) is $0.14355 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:19:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quantum eMotion (QNCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Quantum eMotion.

Q

When is Quantum eMotion (OTCQB:QNCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Quantum eMotion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quantum eMotion (QNCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quantum eMotion.

Q

What sector and industry does Quantum eMotion (QNCCF) operate in?

A

Quantum eMotion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.