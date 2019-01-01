QQQ
Range
13.44 - 13.7
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/221.2K
Div / Yield
0.32/2.38%
52 Wk
10.22 - 15.3
Mkt Cap
35B
Payout Ratio
32.48
Open
13.66
P/E
14.7
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Compagnie Saint-Gobain is a manufacturer of building materials that are primarily supplied to the construction industry. The company offers a vast range of products ranging from glass windows to plaster-based products and piping systems, as well as a distribution business. Saint-Gobain has a well-documented history stretching back to the 17th century, with traces of its products visible across France's most prominent landmarks. Approximately two thirds of sales are generated in Europe, with France contributing 25% of group sales.

Analyst Ratings

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK: CODYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's (CODYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Q

What is the target price for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK: CODYY) was reported by JP Morgan on June 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CODYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)?

A

The stock price for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK: CODYY) is $13.439 last updated Today at 3:28:10 PM.

Q

Does Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 8, 2011.

Q

When is Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY) reporting earnings?

A

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Q

What sector and industry does Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) operate in?

A

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.