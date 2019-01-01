Compagnie Saint-Gobain is a manufacturer of building materials that are primarily supplied to the construction industry. The company offers a vast range of products ranging from glass windows to plaster-based products and piping systems, as well as a distribution business. Saint-Gobain has a well-documented history stretching back to the 17th century, with traces of its products visible across France's most prominent landmarks. Approximately two thirds of sales are generated in Europe, with France contributing 25% of group sales.