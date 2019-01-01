QQQ
Range
93.8 - 100.57
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/38.8K
Div / Yield
1.6/1.59%
52 Wk
64.72 - 118.72
Mkt Cap
224.5B
Payout Ratio
45.08
Open
98.7
P/E
31.89
EPS
4.77
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
With almost 50% market share by volume of the global insulin market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments, and oral antidiabetic agents. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 15% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Novo Nordisk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novo Nordisk (NONOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novo Nordisk (OTCPK: NONOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Novo Nordisk's (NONOF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Novo Nordisk (NONOF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Novo Nordisk (NONOF)?

A

The stock price for Novo Nordisk (OTCPK: NONOF) is $98.62 last updated Today at 7:31:18 PM.

Q

Does Novo Nordisk (NONOF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Novo Nordisk (OTCPK:NONOF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Novo Nordisk (NONOF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Novo Nordisk (NONOF) operate in?

A

Novo Nordisk is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.