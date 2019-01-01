QQQ
Range
9.98 - 9.98
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/18.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.9 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.98
P/E
-
Shares
808M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Whitbread PLC owns hotels and restaurants that operate in the United Kingdom. It operates more than 800 hotels under the Premier Inn brand and provides services in relation to accommodation and food both in the UK and internationally. Restaurant brands include Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Coockhouse & Pub, Bar Block and Others. Geographically the company derives majority of revenue from UK division.

Whitbread Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Whitbread (WTBDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whitbread (OTCPK: WTBDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whitbread's (WTBDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Whitbread.

Q

What is the target price for Whitbread (WTBDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Whitbread

Q

Current Stock Price for Whitbread (WTBDY)?

A

The stock price for Whitbread (OTCPK: WTBDY) is $9.98 last updated Today at 2:38:19 PM.

Q

Does Whitbread (WTBDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Whitbread.

Q

When is Whitbread (OTCPK:WTBDY) reporting earnings?

A

Whitbread does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Whitbread (WTBDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whitbread.

Q

What sector and industry does Whitbread (WTBDY) operate in?

A

Whitbread is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.