|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Schneider Electric.
There is no analysis for Schneider Electric
The stock price for Schneider Electric (OTCPK: SBGSY) is $30.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 17, 2012.
Schneider Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Schneider Electric.
Schneider Electric is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.