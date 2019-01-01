Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue on the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts. The Manufacturing segment recognizes revenue on the sales of manufacturing products and services.