QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.68 - 34.15
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.9K
Div / Yield
1.8/5.27%
52 Wk
29.73 - 37.72
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
145.22
Open
34.15
P/E
27.67
EPS
0.58
Shares
38.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue on the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts. The Manufacturing segment recognizes revenue on the sales of manufacturing products and services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exchange Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exchange Income (EIFZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exchange Income (OTCPK: EIFZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exchange Income's (EIFZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exchange Income.

Q

What is the target price for Exchange Income (EIFZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exchange Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Exchange Income (EIFZF)?

A

The stock price for Exchange Income (OTCPK: EIFZF) is $33.68 last updated Today at 8:59:29 PM.

Q

Does Exchange Income (EIFZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Exchange Income (OTCPK:EIFZF) reporting earnings?

A

Exchange Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exchange Income (EIFZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exchange Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Exchange Income (EIFZF) operate in?

A

Exchange Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.