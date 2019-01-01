With its start as a London jeweler in the 19th century, Smiths Group has for most of its history operated as a company operating disparate but economically attractive businesses. Thematically, it runs businesses that manufacture niche products in security- or safety-sensitive industries. Today, Smiths Group is split across four divisions: mechanical seals, weapons detection, electrical connectors, and specialized hoses. The end customers for these products include airports, NASA, government security or defense departments, and hospitals.