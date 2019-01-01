QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.16%
52 Wk
41.12 - 54
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
27.9
Open
-
P/E
34.75
EPS
36.76
Shares
261.4M
Outstanding
Yaskawa Electric Corporation engages in manufacturing mechatronics products, which combine electrical and mechanical systems, and has core technologies related to motion control, robotics, and power conversion. It operates mainly in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, as one of the leading players in the AC servo motor/controller, AC drives (inverter), and robotics markets. According to the company, it has the leading global share with AC Servo motors/controllers, where the company's cumulative AC servo motor shipments reached 20 million units in 2020, and it is also considered as one of the "big four" industrial robotics companies. The company was founded in 1915, and its head office is in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.

YASKAWA Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YASKAWA Electric (YASKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCPK: YASKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are YASKAWA Electric's (YASKF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for YASKAWA Electric (YASKF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for YASKAWA Electric (YASKF)?

A

The stock price for YASKAWA Electric (OTCPK: YASKF) is $41.12 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:13:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YASKAWA Electric (YASKF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is YASKAWA Electric (OTCPK:YASKF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is YASKAWA Electric (YASKF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does YASKAWA Electric (YASKF) operate in?

A

YASKAWA Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.