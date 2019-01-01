QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9400.940 0.0000
REV353.460M355.356M1.896M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Commerce Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commerce Bancshares's (CBSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CBSH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.78% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)?

A

The stock price for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) is $70.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) reporting earnings?

A

Commerce Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commerce Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) operate in?

A

Commerce Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.