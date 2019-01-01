QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
DSV is a Danish-listed transport and logistics company, offering transport services worldwide by road, air, sea, and train, with the bulk of its activities coming from its European trucking network and airfreight and sea freight forwarding businesses. Since its founding in 1976, the company has grown rapidly, mainly via acquisitions. The company has been active in the mergers and acquisitions segment, most recently acquiring peer GIL in 2021. This acquisition further diversifies its revenue base away from European road freight and adds scale in key regions such as the Middle East. It also moves DSV into third spot among the largest 3PL firms globally.

Q

How do I buy DSV (DSDVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DSV (OTCPK: DSDVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DSV's (DSDVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DSV.

Q

What is the target price for DSV (DSDVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DSV

Q

Current Stock Price for DSV (DSDVY)?

A

The stock price for DSV (OTCPK: DSDVY) is $88.11 last updated Today at 7:39:01 PM.

Q

Does DSV (DSDVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 12, 2015.

Q

When is DSV (OTCPK:DSDVY) reporting earnings?

A

DSV’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is DSV (DSDVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DSV.

Q

What sector and industry does DSV (DSDVY) operate in?

A

DSV is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.