Pharma Mar SA is engaged in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It also produces and market insecticides and air fresheners for household use, household products, wood treatment and decoration products, paints, and similar products. Its operating business segments are Oncology, Diagnostics, Consumer chemicals, and RNAi. The company obtains its revenues from two main areas: biopharmaceuticals and consumer chemicals, but the biopharmaceuticals is the main line of business.