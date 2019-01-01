QQQ
Babcock International Group PLC is a British engineering company specializing in construction and decommissions of nuclear power plants and submarines; maintenance support; fleet management for aviation, marine, and land; and provision of technical training and emergency services. The company's operating segment includes Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. It generates maximum revenue from the Marine segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and Rest of World.

Babcock International Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Babcock International Gr (BCKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Babcock International Gr (OTCPK: BCKIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Babcock International Gr's (BCKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Babcock International Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Babcock International Gr (BCKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Babcock International Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Babcock International Gr (BCKIF)?

A

The stock price for Babcock International Gr (OTCPK: BCKIF) is $4.37 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:41:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Babcock International Gr (BCKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock International Gr.

Q

When is Babcock International Gr (OTCPK:BCKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Babcock International Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Babcock International Gr (BCKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Babcock International Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Babcock International Gr (BCKIF) operate in?

A

Babcock International Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.