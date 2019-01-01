|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Babcock International Gr (OTCPK: BCKIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Babcock International Gr.
There is no analysis for Babcock International Gr
The stock price for Babcock International Gr (OTCPK: BCKIF) is $4.37 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:41:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Babcock International Gr.
Babcock International Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Babcock International Gr.
Babcock International Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.