Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 2.48
Mkt Cap
31.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
151M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
United Royale Holdings Corp offers planting and cultivation services to landowners regarding planting and cultivation of Aquilaria Subintegra and Aquilaria Sinensis trees.

United Royale Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Royale Holdings (URYL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Royale Holdings (OTCQB: URYL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Royale Holdings's (URYL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Royale Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for United Royale Holdings (URYL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Royale Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for United Royale Holdings (URYL)?

A

The stock price for United Royale Holdings (OTCQB: URYL) is $0.2101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:46:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Royale Holdings (URYL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Royale Holdings.

Q

When is United Royale Holdings (OTCQB:URYL) reporting earnings?

A

United Royale Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Royale Holdings (URYL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Royale Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does United Royale Holdings (URYL) operate in?

A

United Royale Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.