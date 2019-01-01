|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of United Royale Holdings (OTCQB: URYL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for United Royale Holdings.
There is no analysis for United Royale Holdings
The stock price for United Royale Holdings (OTCQB: URYL) is $0.2101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:46:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for United Royale Holdings.
United Royale Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for United Royale Holdings.
United Royale Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.