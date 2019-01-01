QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/73.8K
Div / Yield
0.35/1.87%
52 Wk
17.08 - 23.59
Mkt Cap
24.8B
Payout Ratio
43.15
Open
-
P/E
24.86
EPS
0.16
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Legrand is a global leader in low-voltage electrical components, with certified products sold into 180 countries. Legrand produces the full set of components necessary to distribute electricity within residential and commercial buildings. Legrand distributes its products through specialist wholesalers that sell to installers/electricians. Legrand is a key supplier to global electrical component wholesalers, including Rexel and Sonepar. Legrand's products are visible in luxury hotels, data centers, hospitals, offices, and residential buildings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legrand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legrand (LGRDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legrand (OTCPK: LGRDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legrand's (LGRDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legrand.

Q

What is the target price for Legrand (LGRDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legrand

Q

Current Stock Price for Legrand (LGRDY)?

A

The stock price for Legrand (OTCPK: LGRDY) is $18.5805 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legrand (LGRDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legrand.

Q

When is Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY) reporting earnings?

A

Legrand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legrand (LGRDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legrand.

Q

What sector and industry does Legrand (LGRDY) operate in?

A

Legrand is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.