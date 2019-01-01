Legrand is a global leader in low-voltage electrical components, with certified products sold into 180 countries. Legrand produces the full set of components necessary to distribute electricity within residential and commercial buildings. Legrand distributes its products through specialist wholesalers that sell to installers/electricians. Legrand is a key supplier to global electrical component wholesalers, including Rexel and Sonepar. Legrand's products are visible in luxury hotels, data centers, hospitals, offices, and residential buildings.