Alfa Laval is a leading manufacturer of equipment, primarily in the areas of separation, heat transfer, and fluid handling used by customers in the food and water, energy, and marine industries. These products play a key role in many industrial processes, with Alfa Laval enjoying a leading position in all three segments. Approximately 30% of orders are from aftermarket sales and services. Alfa Laval's history stretches back nearly 140 years to when its first separator was developed. The company is listed on the Stockholm stock exchange.