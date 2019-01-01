QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
30.85 - 31.94
Vol / Avg.
34.7K/26.5K
Div / Yield
0.66/2.11%
52 Wk
29.88 - 44.34
Mkt Cap
12.9B
Payout Ratio
59.69
Open
31.72
P/E
32.01
EPS
2.91
Shares
414.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Alfa Laval is a leading manufacturer of equipment, primarily in the areas of separation, heat transfer, and fluid handling used by customers in the food and water, energy, and marine industries. These products play a key role in many industrial processes, with Alfa Laval enjoying a leading position in all three segments. Approximately 30% of orders are from aftermarket sales and services. Alfa Laval's history stretches back nearly 140 years to when its first separator was developed. The company is listed on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alfa Laval Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alfa Laval (ALFVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alfa Laval (OTCPK: ALFVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alfa Laval's (ALFVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alfa Laval.

Q

What is the target price for Alfa Laval (ALFVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alfa Laval

Q

Current Stock Price for Alfa Laval (ALFVY)?

A

The stock price for Alfa Laval (OTCPK: ALFVY) is $31.13 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alfa Laval (ALFVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 24, 2012.

Q

When is Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) reporting earnings?

A

Alfa Laval does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alfa Laval (ALFVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alfa Laval.

Q

What sector and industry does Alfa Laval (ALFVY) operate in?

A

Alfa Laval is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.