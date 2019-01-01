QQQ
Range
2.13 - 2.26
Vol / Avg.
155.6K/20.3K
Div / Yield
0.07/3.13%
52 Wk
2.13 - 4.94
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
22.25
Open
2.2
P/E
7.42
EPS
11.59
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Household Durables
Sharp Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing and selling a broad range of consumer and industrial electronic products. The company's business segments consist of the consumer electronics segment, the energy solutions segment, the business solutions segment, the electronic components and devices segment, and the display devices segment. The company generates over half of its revenue from the consumer electronics segment and the display devices segment. It has a global business presence, with China, Japan, the Americas, and Europe its four largest markets.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100
REV5.947B

Sharp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharp (SHCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharp's (SHCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sharp.

Q

What is the target price for Sharp (SHCAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAY) was reported by Jefferies on April 15, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.30 expecting SHCAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.02% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharp (SHCAY)?

A

The stock price for Sharp (OTCPK: SHCAY) is $2.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharp (SHCAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) reporting earnings?

A

Sharp’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sharp (SHCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharp.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharp (SHCAY) operate in?

A

Sharp is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.