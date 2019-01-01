Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation. The EAA diagnostic product generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically the company exports its products to the USA, France, Italy, Japan, and Ireland; out of which the USA region generates maximum income for the company.