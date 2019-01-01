QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.26 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
31K/32.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
69.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
267.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation. The EAA diagnostic product generates maximum revenue for the company. Geographically the company exports its products to the USA, France, Italy, Japan, and Ireland; out of which the USA region generates maximum income for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spectral Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Spectral Medical (EDTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectral Medical (OTCPK: EDTXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spectral Medical's (EDTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spectral Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Spectral Medical (EDTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spectral Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectral Medical (EDTXF)?

A

The stock price for Spectral Medical (OTCPK: EDTXF) is $0.26 last updated Today at 6:18:25 PM.

Q

Does Spectral Medical (EDTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spectral Medical.

Q

When is Spectral Medical (OTCPK:EDTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Spectral Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spectral Medical (EDTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectral Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectral Medical (EDTXF) operate in?

A

Spectral Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.