Segro PLC is a European real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and management of industrial and warehouse properties. The company's real estate portfolio is split fairly evenly between smaller, light industrial warehouses, which primarily serve as urban distribution centers, and larger logistics, or big box, warehouses. The majority of Segro's properties are located in either the Greater London area or the adjacent Thames Valley. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental income from its tenants operating out of its warehouses. Food and general manufacturing, transport and logistics, and retail companies comprise most of Segro's customers. The company's other major markets include the European cities of Warsaw, Dusseldorf, and Paris.