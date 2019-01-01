QQQ
Range
16.25 - 16.78
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.33/1.97%
52 Wk
12 - 19.5
Mkt Cap
20.2B
Payout Ratio
6.68
Open
16.25
P/E
3.65
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Segro PLC is a European real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and management of industrial and warehouse properties. The company's real estate portfolio is split fairly evenly between smaller, light industrial warehouses, which primarily serve as urban distribution centers, and larger logistics, or big box, warehouses. The majority of Segro's properties are located in either the Greater London area or the adjacent Thames Valley. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental income from its tenants operating out of its warehouses. Food and general manufacturing, transport and logistics, and retail companies comprise most of Segro's customers. The company's other major markets include the European cities of Warsaw, Dusseldorf, and Paris.

Segro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Segro (SEGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Segro (OTCPK: SEGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Segro's (SEGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Segro.

Q

What is the target price for Segro (SEGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Segro

Q

Current Stock Price for Segro (SEGXF)?

A

The stock price for Segro (OTCPK: SEGXF) is $16.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Segro (SEGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Segro.

Q

When is Segro (OTCPK:SEGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Segro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Segro (SEGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Segro.

Q

What sector and industry does Segro (SEGXF) operate in?

A

Segro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.