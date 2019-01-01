Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights. Its core focus is on developing production on its four onshore lease operatorship properties (Coora Block 1 & 2, WD-4 & WD-8) and its Fyzabad onshore property.