Range
1.22 - 1.37
Vol / Avg.
61.6K/23K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 2.26
Mkt Cap
261.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.27
P/E
201.16
EPS
0
Shares
210.7M
Outstanding
Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights. Its core focus is on developing production on its four onshore lease operatorship properties (Coora Block 1 & 2, WD-4 & WD-8) and its Fyzabad onshore property.

Touchstone Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Touchstone Exploration (OTCPK: PBEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Touchstone Exploration's (PBEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Touchstone Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Touchstone Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)?

A

The stock price for Touchstone Exploration (OTCPK: PBEGF) is $1.24 last updated Today at 8:58:44 PM.

Q

Does Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Touchstone Exploration.

Q

When is Touchstone Exploration (OTCPK:PBEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Touchstone Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Touchstone Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) operate in?

A

Touchstone Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.