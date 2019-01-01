QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
1.85/0.41%
52 Wk
437 - 711.32
Mkt Cap
109.8B
Payout Ratio
8.56
Open
-
P/E
44.62
EPS
315.93
Shares
242.5M
Outstanding
Keyence Corporation develops and sells factory automation sensors, machine vision systems, barcode readers, laser markers, measuring instruments, and digital microscopes. The company has a fabless business model where manufacturing of its products is outsourced to qualified contract manufacturing companies, while it focuses on product planning and development of its products. It serves customers in automotive, metals/machining, semiconductor/electronics, food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Keyence was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Keyence Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keyence (KYCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keyence (OTCPK: KYCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keyence's (KYCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keyence.

Q

What is the target price for Keyence (KYCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keyence

Q

Current Stock Price for Keyence (KYCCF)?

A

The stock price for Keyence (OTCPK: KYCCF) is $452.842 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keyence (KYCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keyence.

Q

When is Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Keyence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keyence (KYCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keyence.

Q

What sector and industry does Keyence (KYCCF) operate in?

A

Keyence is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.