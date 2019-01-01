Keyence Corporation develops and sells factory automation sensors, machine vision systems, barcode readers, laser markers, measuring instruments, and digital microscopes. The company has a fabless business model where manufacturing of its products is outsourced to qualified contract manufacturing companies, while it focuses on product planning and development of its products. It serves customers in automotive, metals/machining, semiconductor/electronics, food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Keyence was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.