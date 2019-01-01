QQQ
Range
10.68 - 11.27
Vol / Avg.
117.3K/104.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.05 - 11.72
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.05
P/E
17.27
EPS
0.11
Shares
141.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 1:36PM
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group are primarily functioned through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

Wesdome Gold Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX: WDOFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wesdome Gold Mines's (WDOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wesdome Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wesdome Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF)?

A

The stock price for Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX: WDOFF) is $10.93 last updated Today at 4:29:54 PM.

Q

Does Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wesdome Gold Mines.

Q

When is Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Wesdome Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wesdome Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF) operate in?

A

Wesdome Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.