Range
1.71 - 1.77
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.04/2.33%
52 Wk
1.5 - 3.11
Mkt Cap
151M
Payout Ratio
133.33
Open
1.73
P/E
57.33
EPS
0.02
Shares
88.3M
Outstanding
Gold Resource Corp is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. It targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Gold Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Resource (GORO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Resource's (GORO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Resource (GORO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting GORO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 221.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Resource (GORO)?

A

The stock price for Gold Resource (AMEX: GORO) is $1.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Resource (GORO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Resource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Gold Resource (GORO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Resource (GORO) operate in?

A

Gold Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.