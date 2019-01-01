Texas Mineral Resources Corp is an exploration-stage mining company. It is primarily engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The group focuses on the development of a metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Projects. Its flagship property includes the Round Top rare earths-uranium-beryllium project covering approximately 900 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.