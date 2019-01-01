QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/152.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 4.64
Mkt Cap
142.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
65.99
EPS
0
Shares
72M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Texas Mineral Resources Corp is an exploration-stage mining company. It is primarily engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The group focuses on the development of a metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Projects. Its flagship property includes the Round Top rare earths-uranium-beryllium project covering approximately 900 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Texas Mineral Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB: TMRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Texas Mineral Resources's (TMRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Texas Mineral Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Texas Mineral Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC)?

A

The stock price for Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB: TMRC) is $1.983 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Texas Mineral Resources.

Q

When is Texas Mineral Resources (OTCQB:TMRC) reporting earnings?

A

Texas Mineral Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Texas Mineral Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Texas Mineral Resources (TMRC) operate in?

A

Texas Mineral Resources is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.