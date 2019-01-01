QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54.8K
Div / Yield
0.75/2.70%
52 Wk
22.5 - 32.17
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
36.69
Open
-
P/E
17.5
Shares
399.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Burberry, a British luxury monobrand which is more than 160 years old, is best known for its outerwear and signature plaid. It has a global presence with 37% of revenue generated in Europe, 40% in Asia, and 23% in North America. The Chinese are Burberry's most important customers, accounting for more than 30% of sales at home and abroad. Apparel contributes about 62% of sales.

Burberry Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burberry Group (BURBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burberry Group (OTCPK: BURBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Burberry Group's (BURBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Burberry Group.

Q

What is the target price for Burberry Group (BURBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Burberry Group (OTCPK: BURBY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BURBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Burberry Group (BURBY)?

A

The stock price for Burberry Group (OTCPK: BURBY) is $27.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burberry Group (BURBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2012.

Q

When is Burberry Group (OTCPK:BURBY) reporting earnings?

A

Burberry Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Burberry Group (BURBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burberry Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Burberry Group (BURBY) operate in?

A

Burberry Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.