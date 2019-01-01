QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the development of engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, IGM-2323, is a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 protein, IGM-8444, a combination with a chemotherapeutic agent such as irinotecan, gemcitabine, or venetoclax, and IGM-7354, a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 (IL-15) cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies.

IGM Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IGM Biosciences (IGMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IGM Biosciences's (IGMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IGM Biosciences (IGMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting IGMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 396.73% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IGM Biosciences (IGMS)?

A

The stock price for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) is $15.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IGM Biosciences (IGMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IGM Biosciences.

Q

When is IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) reporting earnings?

A

IGM Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is IGM Biosciences (IGMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IGM Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does IGM Biosciences (IGMS) operate in?

A

IGM Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.