IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the development of engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, IGM-2323, is a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD20 and CD3 protein, IGM-8444, a combination with a chemotherapeutic agent such as irinotecan, gemcitabine, or venetoclax, and IGM-7354, a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 (IL-15) cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies.